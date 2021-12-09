Yellowknife Day Care Association to pay staff a living wage

The Yellowknife Day Care Association says it will start paying staff a living wage this month, resulting in higher monthly fees for members.

In a letter on Thursday, the association’s board of directors told families its newly approved 2022 budget includes a pay increase for employees that provides what is considered a living wage for Yellowknife.

As a result, the letter said, member fees will increase by $150 a month beginning April 1. Summer camp fees will increase from $225 to $290 a week.

“We believe that this is a necessary step to ensure the YKDA continues to provide high-quality culturally and developmentally appropriate early childhood education,” the letter states, adding the new rates are in line with those for other private childcare options in Yellowknife.

The board said it is looking at other ways to cover the wage increase, like alternative revenue sources and reducing expenses, and is willing to work with families who need assistance paying monthly fees.

Age group Current monthly fee New monthly fee Under 2 years $1,035 $1,185 2 years $1,010 $1,160 3 years $995 $1,145 4 years $964 $1,114 A chart shows monthly fee increases for members of the Yellowknife Day Care Association effective April 1, 2022.

A living wage refers to the hourly pay rate required to cover basic expenses. According to a 2019 report from Alternatives North, the living wage for a single adult in Yellowknife is between $23.08 and $25.09 per hour. The minimum wage across the NWT was raised to $15.20 in September.

The inadequacy of wages often provided to northern early childhood educators has long been an issue.

During a forum on early childhood education in the NWT last October, participants said many early childhood educators have to take second jobs to make a living. Poor wages and burnout were identified as factors in high staff turnover and challenges to recruitment in the sector.

The board of the Yellowknife Day Care Association said providing a living wage begins to address that concern and, it hopes, will sustain the workforce while acknowledging the importance of early childhood education.

Families across the territory, meanwhile, are facing high costs for childcare. Participants at the forum acknowledged the cost of daycare and early childhood education programs can be prohibitive for some families, meaning the most vulnerable children lose out.

Politicians and advocates have called on the territorial government to better fund the sector and support affordable childcare across the NWT.

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly recently noted in the Legislative Assembly that other jurisdictions, including the Yukon, have signed $10-a-day universal childcare agreements with the federal government.

NWT education minister RJ Simpson said the territory plans to finalize its childcare agreement by the end of 2021, but indicated it likely won’t reach the $10-a-day mark for another five years.