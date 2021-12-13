Man medevaced, 18-year-old charged after Hay River shooting

A 21-year-old male from Hay River has been medevaced to Edmonton after sustaining a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a Monday update from RCMP.

Police say an 18-year-old male from Yellowknife was arrested following the shooting, which took place north of Hay River – off the Mackenzie Highway – on Friday, December 10.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested in Hay River “without incident” and has been charged with attempted murder and a number of firearms offences.

Due to a publication ban, the identity of the accused was not made public.

The current condition of the 21-year-old was not given. RCMP said the person continues to receive treatment.

Police said the accused has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on December 14.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.