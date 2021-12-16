$110M Snap Lake closure contract awarded to Met/Nuna

Closure work at the NWT’s former Snap Lake diamond mine will be performed by Met/Nuna, De Beers said in a Thursday news release.

Met/Nuna is a joint venture between Nuna Logistics and Métcor, the economic development arm of the North Slave Métis Alliance. The contract is worth $110 million over three years, De Beers said.

The mining giant said five bids, all from NWT Indigenous communities, were considered.

Work at Snap Lake involves closing the mine, which operated between 2008 and 2015, demolishing some structures, and rehabilitating the land.

From the first quarter of 2022, Met/Nuna will have day-to-day responsibility for site management and carrying out the existing Snap Lake closure and reclamation plan. The work will employ up to 120 people at a time.

The joint venture has in the past won contracts at both Snap Lake and Gahcho Kué, which remains an operational NWT De Beers mine.

Met/Nuna will try to maximize NWT employment and use of NWT companies, De Beers said, though no specific targets were given.

“This represents a significant step toward developing the North Slave Métis Alliance’s business capabilities and presents another step to a prosperous future for the North Slave Métis people,” said Marc Whitford, vice president of the North Slave Métis Alliance, in a statement.