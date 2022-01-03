GNWT to speak on Covid-19 as communities tighten measures

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola will on Tuesday hold the NWT’s first Covid-19 news conference since the arrival of the Omicron variant.

They will be joined at 11am by health minister Julie Green and territorial medical director Dr AnneMarie Pegg as the territory reports a surge in Covid-19 cases over the holiday season, with more anticipated.

The broadcast will be carried live by Cabin Radio on Facebook.

The NWT had reported 160 active Covid-19 cases on Friday. No update had been provided as of 3:15pm on Monday.

Students’ return to school across the territory has been pushed back until January 10 in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19 following holiday travel.

Multiple communities have also introduced measures of their own.

In Fort Providence, community leaders said on Monday the hamlet’s Snowshoe Inn and Big River gas station would close their restaurant and bar areas for the time being. Fort Providence is a routine stop for travellers heading to and from Yellowknife.

Grocery stores in Fort Providence will close, with residents able to call and place orders for pickup. Residents are asked not to leave the community unless for a medical appointment or emergency.

The CBC reported Aklavik had declared a lockdown after cases were reported locally. The GNWT has not issued a community-by-community breakdown of case numbers since December 20.

Meanwhile, two more flights were added to the NWT’s Covid-19 exposure list on Monday.

They are WestJet flight 3359 from Calgary to Yellowknife on Monday, December 27 and Northwestern Air flight 905 from Edmonton to Fort Smith on Tuesday, December 28.

Several new exposure locations were also listed in Yellowknife. See the NWT government’s exposure notifications webpage for details and instructions.