Dollarama to open in Yellowknife, company confirms

Discount retailer Dollarama will soon open a store in Yellowknife, the company confirmed, marking its first foray into the Northwest Territories.

Dollarama spokesperson Maxime Illick told Cabin Radio the company “does have plans to open a location in Yellowknife in 2022” but could provide no further details.

Job advertisements for a store manager and other senior positions appeared earlier this week.

Illick did not confirm where the store will open, though residents observing renovation work at the former Brick location on Old Airport Road have speculated that the building will form Dollarama’s new home.

A precise opening date for the store was not given, nor an exact number of jobs to be created.

The Montreal-based company, founded in 1992, says it operates well over 1,000 stores across Canada.

Illick said the Yellowknife store would offer what the company considers to be “a broad range of affordable everyday essentials, consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select low fixed price points, consistent with other Dollarama locations across Canada.”