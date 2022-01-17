NWT reports 13th death of Covid-19 pandemic

A thirteenth person in the Northwest Territories has passed away from Covid-19, the territorial government announced on Monday.

No information about the deceased or their community was given. The death was confirmed by the territory’s health minister, Julie Green, who expressed her condolences in a Facebook post.

The death is the first reported in the NWT since November 10 and the first since the Omicron variant reached the territory. Whether Omicron was the variant responsible in this instance was not immediately confirmed.

The territory says five people were hospitalized because of Covid-19 between Friday and Monday, joining two others who required hospital treatment earlier this month. There was no increase in intensive care admissions. The territory’s data suggests the person who passed away did not receive intensive care treatment.

Last week, the NWT government clarified that hospitalizations reported on the territory’s Covid-19 dashboard are only those instances in which a person was admitted to hospital because of the disease. People admitted to hospital for other conditions who happen to test positive are not counted, the territory said.

News of a death and more hospitalizations came as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories fell slightly on Monday – the first time the number has dropped this month.

There are now 1,266 active cases in the NWT, down 90 from 1,356 on Friday. Green called the drop a “sliver of good news.”

Regionally, Yellowknife dropped from 769 to 700 active cases. The Tłı̨chǫ moved from 243 to 205 and the Beaufort Delta from 117 to 99.

The Sahtu increased from 72 to 84 active cases, the Dehcho moved from 53 to 65, Hay River from 55 to 60, and Fort Smith from 47 to 53.

Overall, the Northwest Territories has now reported more than 4,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The NWT reached 1,000 cases on September 27, around 18 months after the pandemic began. The next 1,000 cases took a month and a half as the fall 2021 outbreak of the Delta variant hit the territory.

The 3,000-case mark was passed some time between January 7 and January 10, meaning the latest 1,000 cases emerged in less than 10 days.

Active Covid-19 case counts by community as of Monday, January 17:

Beaufort Delta: Aklavik 59, Fort McPherson 9, Inuvik 25, Tuktoyaktuk 6.

Dehcho: Fort Liard 2, Fort Providence 43, Fort Simpson 17, Wrigley 3.

North Slave: Yellowknife 689, Łútsël K’é 8. (Note that the Yellowknife figure given above is 700 because the regional figure provided by the NWT health authority includes both Fort Resolution and Łútsël K’é.)

Sahtu: Délı̨nę 61, Fort Good Hope 6, Norman Wells 13, Tulita 4.

South Slave: Fort Smith 53, Hay River 60, Fort Resolution 3.

Tłı̨chǫ: Behchokǫ̀ 108, Gamètì 2, Whatì 95.