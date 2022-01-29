Covid-19 outbreak at Tuktoyaktuk school, Hay River long-term care

The Woodland Manor long-term care facility in Hay River, and Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk, were listed as new Covid-19 outbreak sites on Friday evening.

The territorial government said anyone who was at either location as of Friday should self monitor and, if they develop symptoms, isolate and arrange for testing.

There are now 1,039 active cases of Covid-19 across the NWT, a slight increase from the 1,033 reported on Thursday. According to the territory’s latest figures, there were 161 new infections and 144 newly resolved cases on Friday.

There are now 455 active Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife; 95 in Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, and Enterprise; 43 in Fort Smith; six in Fort Resolution; and five in Łútsël K’é.

In the Beaufort Delta there are 171 cases with 117 in Inuvik, 15 in Tuktoyaktuk, 28 in Aklavik, nine in Fort McPherson, and two in Sachs Harbour.

There are 141 cases in the Dehcho with 91 in Fort Simpson, 40 in Fort Providence, eight in Fort Liard, and two in Wrigley.

In the Tłı̨chǫ region, there are 98 cases with 83 in Behchokǫ̀, 14 in Whatì, and one in Gamètì.

Finally, there are 25 cases in the Sahtu with ten in Tulita, seven in Norman Wells, six in Fort Good Hope, and one each in Délınę and Colville Lake.