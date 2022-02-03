Fort Simpson seeking input on future recreation projects

The Village of Fort Simpson is looking for community feedback on recreation infrastructure residents would like to see over the next several years.

Andre Bolduc, the community’s recreation director, said major projects in the village are now coming to completion and there’s room to take on new ones.

“There’s not really any major projects scheduled for the next few years, so we just want to do a very informal and brief community outreach survey to see what community members are thinking and what they want,” he said.

The community recently got a new playground, refurbished gymnasium floor, and a splash pad.

Bolduc said the insulation of the community’s pool is set to occur in the near future, which will help extend how long it can remain open. Council will have to decide whether to extend the pool season or keep it open year-round.

Residents can fill out an online survey to answer what kind of projects they would like to see in the coming years.

“On the survey there is a combination of ideas we’ve heard from community members through conversations and whatnot, and also ideas that we at the village think would be beneficial,” Bolduc said.

The survey aims to gauge how interested residents would be in having amenities that already exist in other NWT communities.

Outdoor options include a pump track, fitness park, basketball courts, running track, soccer field, upgrades to the community’s ski hill, and an improved skatepark.

Indoor options are a youth centre, movie theatre, bowling alley, and a climbing wall.

Residents are also able to include any other ideas and feedback.

Bolduc said he hopes as many community members as possible fill out the survey.

“Our overall goal is that we want stuff for everybody,” he said. “Having new projects in mind is never a bad idea, it’s something you always want.

“I feel like a lot of the ideas thrown out there can benefit many demographics.”

After the survey results are assessed, Bolduc said the village will consult groups like the Fort Simpson Métis Community and the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation before any commitments are made.

Funding for the projects will be determined in the future.