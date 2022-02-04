NWT reports 17th Covid-19 death

The Northwest Territories government reported two additional deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the territory to 17.

There are now 1,007 active cases of Covid-19 across the NWT, an increase of 18 from the 989 cases reported on Wednesday.

According to territorial data, there were 142 new confirmed infections and 122 resolved cases between Wednesday and Thursday night. There have been 777 new cases in the last seven days.

The territory did not report any new outbreak sites nor issue any new public exposure notifications on Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has said there is evidence of community transmission in Aklavik ,Behchokǫ̀, Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Hay River, Kátł’odeeche, Enterprise, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita, Whatì, Inuvik, Fort Smith, Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah, and in long-term care facilities across the territory.