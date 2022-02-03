Covid-19 outbreak declared at Hay River high school

The Northwest Territories government added Diamond Jenness Secondary School to its list of Covid-19 outbreak sites on Wednesday night.

Anyone who was at the school as of Wednesday is advised to self-monitor and, if they develop symptoms, to isolate immediately and arrange for testing.

There are now 989 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory, a slight increase from the 938 reported on Tuesday. Of those cases, 420 are in the Yellowknife region, 209 in the Beaufort Delta, 104 in the Hay River area, 88 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, 77 in the Dehcho, 57 in Fort Smith, and 34 in the Sahtu.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, 163 new confirmed cases and 150 recovered cases were reported in the NWT. There have been 785 new Covid-19 infections over the past seven days.