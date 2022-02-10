NWT recommends third vaccine dose for children aged 12 to 15

The Northwest Territories government is recommending that residents aged 12 to 15 get a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the NWT Health and Social Services Authority said anyone living in the territory who is 12 or older can get a Covid-19 booster if at least six months have passed since they got their second dose. That includes residents who will be 12 within the calendar year that they get the vaccine.

Third doses have been available to NWT residents aged 16 and older since December.

The territory began offering initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to NWT residents aged 12 to 17 in May. According to the latest data from the NWT government, 82 percent of residents in this age group are fully vaccinated while four percent are partially vaccinated.

The notice states that third doses are recommended as immunity against Covid-19 may decrease over time, and boosters could increase protection against a new strain of Covid-19.

Anyone who has experienced a Covid-19 infection before their first or second dose of the vaccine, has to wait eight weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, or the onset of symptoms, before they can get their next dose.

People in the NWT can access Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at local health centres. In Yellowknife, appointments can be booked online.