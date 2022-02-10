St Pat’s and Weledeh schools evacuated due to bomb threat

Students at École St Patrick High School and Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife were evacuated on Thursday morning as classes were cancelled for the day.

According to an email sent to parents by Yellowknife Catholic Schools superintendent Simone Gessler, which was shared with Cabin Radio, classes were cancelled at the schools due to a “safety concern” in the building.

RCMP later stated in a press release that staff at École St Patrick High School contacted them about a bomb threat around 8:30am. Students were safely evacuated as officers secured and searched the building.

Students were seen leaving the schools shortly after 9am on Thursday.

Gessler’s email states students were moved to the gym at Sir John Franklin High School to wait for guardians to pick them up. Gessler advised guardians to check in with their child’s teacher before leaving.

At least four police vehicles were seen outside of École St Patrick High School on Thursday morning.

Staff at École St Patrick High School told Cabin Radio they were unable to comment on the situation.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate the source of the threat with the assistance of the police dog service. They are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at 867-669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.