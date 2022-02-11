YK police warn residents of thefts from vehicles

Yellowknife RCMP are warning residents about a recent string of thefts from vehicles in the city.

According to a Friday news release, there have been 15 cases of thefts from vehicles in Yellowknife since January 1, largely in the downtown area between 47 Street and School Draw Avenue.

The majority of those incidents involved vehicles that were left unlocked at night. In some cases, licence plates were stolen, police said.

“Forgetting to lock a vehicle is a common and understandable occurrence that shouldn’t be a deterrence to reporting these incidents to police,” the news release states.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have had a similar experience or has video surveillance of any incidents to report it. Police said information related to the location of thefts and items stolen can be used to determine trends and develop crime prevention strategies.

Police said the motivation for people to steal licence plates is of “particular interest to investigators.”

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.