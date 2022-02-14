Snowkings’ Winter Festival to return at greater capacity

The Snowkings’ Winter Festival will return for its 27th year next month with new pandemic-era plans.

The iconic Yellowknife festival is set to open on March 1 at noon and run until March 27 with performances taking place at a new “outdoor mini-stage.”

“We’re sorry that one of our most popular features, the live performances and community shows in the great hall, have to be paused this year because of the restrictions on limited indoor attendance,” festival society president Bill Braden, dubbed FreezeFrame, was quoted as saying in a news release.

“A small outdoor stage is being built, and the festival is seeking performers brave enough to take their talent outdoors.”

Performers from across the territory — from musical guests to break dancers to stilt walkers — are encouraged to apply to show off their unique skills.

The snow slide and local snow sculpting symposium will also be returning this year, according to organizers.

Once open, people will be able to attend the festival from Tuesday to Sunday between 12pm to 5pm. There will be a 250-person capacity limit.

Festival goers enjoy the slides at Snowking’s Winter Festival in 2020.

This isn’t the first year that the festival has pivoted programming to abide by pandemic-related restrictions. After the festival ended early in 2020, last year’s festival featured structural changes and included an outdoor playground and a residents-only carving contest.



Admission fees will return this year, with free entry on opening day.

Anyone 12 years of age or older will need proof of vaccination to enter, while mask-wearing and social distancing are recommended but not required.

More festival information, including raffle ticket sales and a volunteer sign-up page, can be found on the Snowkings’ Winter Festival website.