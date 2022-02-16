Fort Providence man charged with cannabis, alcohol offences

RCMP say a search warrant executed on a Fort Providence residence earlier this month resulted in the seizure of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco that were allegedly being sold illegally in the community.

In a Wednesday news release, police said 1.3 pounds of cannabis, 7.7 ounces of a substance RCMP believed to be hash, 69 bottles of alcohol, and 4,600 cigarettes were seized during a search of the home on February 4.

Cell phones, computers, scales, and other items that “supported contraband sales” were also seized from the residence, according to police.

RCMP have charged Patrick Mazerolle, 68, from Fort Providence with offences under the NWT Liquor Act, Criminal Code, Cannabis Act, and Excise Act, in relation to the investigation.

Mazerolle is set to appear in court in Fort Providence on May 5 on the charges, according to the Territorial Court docket.

Fort Providence RCMP thanked community members for coming forward with information that led to the arrest.

“Without their help, the seizure of these contraband items would not have been possible,” Corporal Cagri Yilmaz was quoted as saying.

“Sales of contraband that contribute to substance abuse in the community undermines the social fabric and safety of community members.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fort Providence RCMP detachment at (867) 669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.