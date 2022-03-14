Avens begins offering free notary public service for seniors

Yellowknife seniors’ group Avens says it now offers free notary public services in English and French for seniors.

Walk-in service is available from 10am till 3pm on weekdays. Non-seniors will be encouraged to donate to Avens, which operates a range of seniors’ facilities, in lieu of payment.

Avens chief executive Daryl Dolynny and finance director Sara Fullerton will offer notary public services. Dolynny said doing so would remove “barriers of access and affordability.”

A list of notaries public is kept on the NWT government’s website.

They administer oaths, take and receive documents like affidavits, statutory declarations and affirmations, and certify true copies of documents.