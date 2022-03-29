Work begins on Hay River’s Fraser Place development

The Town of Hay River says work to transform woodland into the town’s latest residential development will begin on Tuesday.

Fraser Place, a 29-unit development designed to help accommodate a projected population boom, was approved last year. Some residents had opposed the move given its impact on an area of green space.

The town has said two-thirds of the area’s green space, a riverside crop of trees behind existing homes, will remain, including access to walking trails.

Sale of the lots is expected to begin next year.

In a post to Facebook this week, the town said preparatory work at the site was getting under way.

“During construction there will be restricted public access to the area. Barricades and signs will be placed to warn the public of construction activity,” the town wrote.

“The project contractor, Blackstone Homes, will be responsible for project communication and provide residents with more information on construction activity as the project progresses through the summer.”