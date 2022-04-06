Covid-19 outbreak declared at Stanton Territorial Hospital

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority has declared a Covid-19 outbreak at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

According to a public notice on Wednesday, everyone who may have been impacted by the outbreak has been identified and testing is ongoing. There are currently no immediate service reductions nor changes to visitor restrictions at the hospital.

An outbreak is declared in the NWT when two or more people have tested positive for Covid-19 and transmission most likely occurred within a facility. The authority said it will not publicly disclose the exact number of cases involved in the outbreak at the hospital, but there are currently less than 20.

While public health orders requiring people to stay home when sick have ended, the health authority said it continues to enforce policies that staff who have Covid-19 do not attend work. Other measures still in place at healthcare facilities include masking, admission testing for all in-patient facilities, and daily symptom checks for admitted patients.