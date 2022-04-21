Avens to hold public engagement session about new building

Yellowknife care group Avens says it will hold a public engagement session about its 102-unit affordable seniors’ housing project, Avens Pavilion, next week.

The session will take place on Tuesday, April 26 from 6:30pm at the Explorer Hotel.

Avens expects the building, which is under construction and has received almost $40 million in federal funding, to open in fall 2023.

Avens says the facility is necessary to provide expanded capacity for the NWT’s growing number of older people who require various levels of support.

Last year, 14 residents of neighbouring Matonabee Street appealed the development permit for Avens Pavilion. They alleged Yellowknife city council broke its own rules and showed bias in approving the plans.

Residents also complained that some homes would be left in shadow for most of the day in winter, and that safety would be compromised by the building’s proposed use of a narrow lane for access.

A three-person development appeal board dismissed the appeal and allowed the project to go ahead.

Mayor of Yellowknife Rebecca Alty has said a building offering independent and supportive living arrangements for seniors is “much-needed in our community.”