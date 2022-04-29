Beer spill causes ‘field day’ in downtown Yellowknife

A vehicle carrying cans of beer lost its load in downtown Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon, causing an unusual scene for passersby.

Patty Olexin-Lang said she was leaving the post office at around 4pm when she saw the driver of a vehicle “whip around the corner” by A&W, causing two or three-dozen four-packs to spill out onto the road.

“All of a sudden it was a field day,” Olexin-Lang said of the rush to grab escaped cans. “It was gone in seconds.”

The spill appeared to involve beer cans produced by NWT Brewing Co, operators of Yellowknife’s brewery and its adjoining pub, The Woodyard.

The corner of Franklin Avenue and 49 Street in downtown Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

A discarded can from the spill. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The company has been approached for comment.

Olexin-Lang said she and others watched in surprise as the “mayhem” unfolded.

“We’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is really happening?’ Like, you only see this in memes or something.”

Olexin-Lang said she was glad cans rather than glass bottles were involved in the incident. Otherwise, she said, the mess could have been “nasty.”