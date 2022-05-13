In pictures: The flood and the people who faced it

South Slave residents and our reporters have been documenting the progress of floodwater in and around Hay River for the past week.

We’ve also spent time with people as they prepared for the flood and as they reacted to the growing devastation, working to help each other escape the worst and provide care for evacuees.

On this page, we’ve collected some of the most striking images of the flooding and of the people trying to preserve their community throughout.

You can send images to news@cabinradio.ca and find our latest coverage of the flooding on our homepage.

Downtown floods

This cab hit by floodwater in Hay River, featuring in many images, has become emblematic of the disaster that struck the downtown area. Photo: Tyler Martel

Flooding on Cranberry Crescent. The occupants of a home had tried to leave in the vehicle shown swamped in the street. Photo: Édith Vachon-Raymond

The First Nation’s arbour under water on Wednesday. Photo: Aaron Tambour

The Hay River on May 12, 2022. Photo: Zachary Pangborn

Blocks of ice from the Hay River approach a house on Miron Drive. Photo: Kelsey Gill

The river gradually encroached upon this shed and yard on Thursday. Photo: Kelsey Gill

Floodwater in a Hay River street. Photo: Tyler Martel

By Thursday, this was the scene in downtown Hay River. Photo: Zachary Pangborn

Flooding hits Vale Island, KFN

Homes on the First Nation reserve were some of the first to feel the flood’s effects. Photo: Aaron Tambour

Hay River’s Vale Island on May 8. Photo: Édith Vachon-Raymond

Paradise Gardens was hit with devastating force days before the downtown flooded. Photo: Aaron Tambour

This drone image was taken as flooding began. Photo: Aaron Tambour

A flooded barn is visible over the Hay River in Paradise Gardens on May 9. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

The people

Elaine Lamalice had been puzzling at the Dene Cultural Institute to avoid thinking about the beading supplies she spent years collecting, now left at home. The institute offered tea, coffee, meals, and a place to stay for 40 displaced residents in KFN. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Léa-May Benoit prepared coffee for residents at the French Association before the full evacuation came. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Marny Twigge, staff member at Hay River library, set up a movie night for evacuees earlier in the week. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Sub on the Hub owners Dragon Huang and Michelle Liang spent the week serving residents at the Hay River community centre. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Kids enjoyed a hot meal at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Elizabeth Gaudot and partner Wallace Burke sign in new arrivals to the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Residents gathered at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre on Monday evening. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Soaring Eagle staff and West Point First Nation members prepare food in the Soaring Eagle kitchen. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Garth Carman holds one of the cats he is fostering in his garage for an evacuee. He offered his services to anyone needing help caring for a cat while they stay in temporary accommodation. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio