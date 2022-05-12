RCMP seeking help locating man from Kátł’odeeche First Nation

Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Kátł’odeeche First Nation man.

Kelly Daniel Minoza, 43, was last seen near the south entrance of the First Nation’s Beaver Road at approximately 3am on Thursday.

He is described as being 5 ft 9 in and 150 lbs with a medium build. He was wearing all black when last seen, possibly with a camouflage jacket.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hay River RCMP at (867) 874-1111 or leave a message anonymously.