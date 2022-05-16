Délı̨nę boil-water advisory ends after six days

Residents of Délı̨nę no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, the territorial government said on Monday afternoon.

The boil-water advisory had been in place since May 10 after unusually high murkiness was reported in the Sahtu community’s drinking water.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services said the advisory had ended and no associated illnesses had been reported.

“Normal use of drinking water may resume,” the territorial government stated.

A boil-water advisory remains in effect for Hay River and nearby communities.