Dollarama to open in Yellowknife this month

Eager Yellowknifers have likely noticed work is shaping up on the city’s new Dollarama, which now sports the company’s iconic yellow-and-green logo.

A representative for Dollarama’s corporate headquarters stated the store, in the building that formerly housed The Brick near the intersection of Old Airport Road and Borden Drive, will open before May ends.

“We are proud to serve Canadians from all walks of life with the best value on every dollar they spend,” Dollarama spokesperson Maxime Illick told Cabin Radio by email on Monday, “and strive to be a convenient shopping destination for everyday essentials and seasonal products at affordable prices.”

According to Illick, Dollarama stores usually employ 10 to 20 people.

The Montreal-based company, founded in 1992, is Canada’s largest dollar store chain.

By the end of 2018, Dollarama said it operated more than 1,200 stores across the country.