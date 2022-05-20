Yellowknife’s Dollarama opens at 9am on Saturday, May 21

Yellowknife’s new Dollarama will open its doors at 9am on Saturday, May 21, representatives said.

Yellowknifers have likely noticed work shaping up on the building, which now sports the company’s iconic yellow-and-green logo.

A spokesperson for Dollarama’s corporate headquarters initially stated the store, in a building that formerly housed The Brick near the intersection of Old Airport Road and Borden Drive, would open before May ends.

On Friday, the store management team said Dollarama would open at 9am on Saturday.

“We are proud to serve Canadians from all walks of life with the best value on every dollar they spend,” Dollarama spokesperson Maxime Illick told Cabin Radio by email at the start of the week, “and strive to be a convenient shopping destination for everyday essentials and seasonal products at affordable prices.”

According to Illick, Dollarama stores usually employ 10 to 20 people.

The Montreal-based company, founded in 1992, is Canada’s largest dollar store chain. By the end of 2018, Dollarama said it operated more than 1,200 stores across the country.

For many Yellowknife residents, the idea of a new dollar store is welcome in a financial climate where inflation is at levels not seen in decades and the cost of living, already high, threatens to spiral.

Others have expressed concern that the opening of a Dollarama outlet may overshadow the city’s existing downtown dollar store in Centre Square Mall, or other, similar businesses.