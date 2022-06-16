Search continues for missing man whose rental car was found empty

RCMP said on Thursday the search continues for a 65-year-old considered missing after his overdue rental vehicle was found unoccupied.

In a brief update on Thursday morning, police said efforts to find Anthony McLaughlin, who was first reported missing by police on Wednesday, continue. “No new update is available,” RCMP said.

Officers in the Dehcho community earlier said they began efforts to find McLaughlin when his rental was not returned on time to Fort Nelson, BC, the nearest community south of Fort Liard by road.

“RCMP determined that McLaughlin had been in the Fort Liard area hiking,” an RCMP news release stated.

A search and rescue effort began on Wednesday in the area surrounding the location of the unoccupied rental vehicle.

At Visa Rentals and Leasing in Fort Nelson, representative Wendy Young said McLaughlin is a resident of Fort Nelson and a regular customer at the branch.

Nothing seemed unusual about his latest rental, a half-ton truck, Young said, adding she does not know McLaughlin personally but understands him to be semi-retired.

If you have information that can help police find McLaughlin, call the Fort Liard detachment at (867) 770-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

Caitrin Pilkington contributed reporting.

–