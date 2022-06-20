Canada Council for the Arts holding meetings in YK, Inuvik

The Canada Council for the Arts will hold in-person arts and culture community gatherings in Yellowknife and Inuvik this week.

The meetings will be an informal opportunity for artists to share their stories and express their needs to representatives, the council said by email as it announced the events.

The council, a Crown corporation that bills itself as “Canada’s national arts funder,” said its priority is to “listen, to learn, and to build relationships to better support the unique realities and priorities of northern artists.”

On June 23, the council will host its Yellowknife meeting in the Great Hall of the NWT’s legislature from 7:30pm till 9pm.

The Inuvik meeting takes place on June 24 at the community greenhouse from 7:30pm till 9pm.

Recent NWT recipients of Canada Council for the Arts funding include Leela Gilday, Carmen Braden, John Sabourin, Michel Labine, and the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s Department of Cultural Heritage.