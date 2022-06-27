Dr Kami Kandola given Premier’s Award for Excellence

The NWT’s chief public health officer has received the Premier’s Award for Excellence for her work “guiding the Northwest Territories through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.”

One of her deputies, Dr Andy Delli Pizzi, also received the award for the same reason. The Premier’s Awards are handed out annually to recognize outstanding territorial government employees.

Kandola, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, has been working in public health in the Northwest Territories for the past two decades.

This year, the team award went to the territory’s flood recovery staff. In a press release, the territory said that team had gone “above and beyond in support of flood-impacted individuals.”

That team includes Lorie Fyfe, Ian Legaree, Marie-Christine Belair, Mira Dunn, Jean Soucy, Kevin Menicoche, Colin MacPherson, Christina Gaudet, Christine Landry, Jason Boast and Mike Westwick.

The NWT’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which tries to recruit and retain physicians, received a collaboration award for its work to establish a residency training site in Yellowknife.

Members of that team include Dr David Pontin, Dr Hannah Shoichet, Debbie Meade, April Lau, Tanis Arcuri, Dr John Chmelicek, Dr Michelle Morros and Dr Samantha Horvey.

An award for outstanding service over 20 years or more, the Dave Ramsden Career Excellence Award, went to Dr Brett Elkin.

An award for emerging Indigenous leaders – named for the late Kristine McLeod and created with the support of the Gwich’in Tribal Council, where McLeod had served as deputy grand chief – was presented to Nina Larsson.