Highway 1 to Wrigley still closed by wildfire, ferry stopped

The ferry serving the N’Dulee crossing between Fort Simpson and Wrigley is out of service as a wildfire keeps the highway between the communities closed.

The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure announced the ferry closure in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. Closure of Highway 1 between the two Dehcho communities is now into its second day.

According to the territorial government’s wildfire updates page, the lightning-caused fire is about 40 km southeast of Wrigley.

The GNWT’s latest report states the wildfire is about 880 hectares in size and being assessed.

Hotspots shown in shades of yellow and orange indicate the likely position of a wildfire burning near Highway 1 south of Wrigley. Map: NOAA

Data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests the fire has jumped the highway in the past day.

Residents are asked by the GNWT to follow its highway conditions map for updates.