NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to visit Northwest Territories

The New Democratic Party has announced leader Jagmeet Singh’s first visit to the Northwest Territories.

The visit will include a public meet-and-greet on Tuesday, July 19 at 6pm in Yellowknife’s Rotary Park and other stops on Wednesday, July 20. Which communities will be included was not immediately clear.

Singh visited Nunavut earlier this month, where he advocated for improved Elders’ healthcare services and committed to addressing the impacts of housing inadequacies and climate change.

No itinerary or agenda has been released for this month’s NWT visit, but a press release posted to the party’s website, and signed by NWT party president Shane Pike, stated Singh plans to meet with local leaders and community groups and “discuss many important topics impacting NWT residents.”

The last NDP leader to visit the territory was Jack Layton in 2011.