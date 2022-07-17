Fort Resolution childcare centre receives De Beers funding

De Beers says it is contributing $356,000 to an early childhood learning centre scheduled to open on September 1 in Fort Resolution.

Funds will go toward providing the centre with health and wellness equipment, early childhood development programming, staff costs, and a healthy food program.

“Thriving communities start with strong, healthy families and we are proud to help establish this critical community infrastructure in Fort Resolution,” said Lyndon Clark, general manager of the NWT’s Gahcho Kué diamond mine – which is operated by De Beers – in a press release.

Across the territory, and especially in small communities, residents face a struggle to find childcare that fits their needs and budget.

While the NWT and federal governments have rolled out programs designed to help childcare centres open in smaller communities and reduce costs across the territory, those efforts are in their early stages.

According to De Beers, the Fort Resolution centre is a $1.2-million project by the Fort Resolution Métis Council that will provide education and childcare services for up to 15 children under the age of five.

It will provide full-time employment for five people and temporary employment for 30 as the structure is being assembled, the press release stated.

“Our community members are looking forward to our new early childhood learning centre, scheduled to open for September 1 with cultural programming,” said Arthur Beck, president of the Fort Resolution Métis Local.

“The opening of this centre will allow for parents to enter the workforce to build on a working career for their family’s wellbeing.”