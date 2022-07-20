Yellowknife’s Mermaid and Moon store to move online-only

Mermaid and Moon, the Yellowknife boutique and gallery, will close its store at the end of August and instead rely on a website and pop-up locations.

Posting to Facebook, owner Meredith McNulty stated the store on 47 Street was still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic’s repercussions. McNulty said rising costs were also a factor.

⁣”This shop has been a dream and writing this post is bittersweet,” said McNulty, who started her business on Etsy in 2015 before opening the store.

“Opening a small business can be scary and I wish I could say it’s all been sunshine and rainbows. No one could have predicted the pandemic happening or the following repercussions we are experiencing.⁣

“Choosing to close the shop was not an easy decision and I sincerely hope you all understand. I can’t express enough how much it has meant to me to be able to connect with all of you.”

The Refillery, a zero-waste refill centre for products like shampoo and soap housed inside Mermaid and Moon, said it would close at the same time as the store.