ArtsEconomyYellowknife Yellowknife’s Mermaid and Moon store to move online-only Published: July 20, 2022 at 7:45am Ollie WilliamsJuly 20, 2022 Mermaid and Moon's store on 47 Street. Mermaid and Moon, the Yellowknife boutique and gallery, will close its store at the end of August and instead rely on a website and pop-up locations. Posting to Facebook, owner Meredith McNulty stated the store on 47 Street was still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic’s repercussions. McNulty said rising costs were also a factor. ”This shop has been a dream and writing this post is bittersweet,” said McNulty, who started her business on Etsy in 2015 before opening the store. Advertisement. “Opening a small business can be scary and I wish I could say it’s all been sunshine and rainbows. No one could have predicted the pandemic happening or the following repercussions we are experiencing. “Choosing to close the shop was not an easy decision and I sincerely hope you all understand. I can’t express enough how much it has meant to me to be able to connect with all of you.” The Refillery, a zero-waste refill centre for products like shampoo and soap housed inside Mermaid and Moon, said it would close at the same time as the store. Advertisement. Related