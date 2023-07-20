KFN leaders objected to a report stating they had yet to seek wildfire recovery funding, while expressing broader concern about how disasters are reported.
Air Quality
Click on a dot anywhere on the map to see the latest PurpleAir air quality measurement and how the air rates, plus a graph showing how the air quality has changed in recent days.
Air
Click on a dot anywhere on the map to see the latest PurpleAir air quality measurement and how the air rates, plus a graph showing how the air quality has changed.