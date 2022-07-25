GNWT releases third mental health subscription box

The NWT government is releasing the third of five free packages of youth mental health and wellness resources.

The theme of the latest package is “healthy coping.” The box includes reading material, information about local resources, colouring sheets and activity kits by northern artists.

The territory’s Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) has already released two boxes, on sexual health and healthy relationships. The remaining two, expected over the next few months, focus on the topics of self-harm and substance use.

Image of the subscription box provided by HSS.

The subscription boxes, available by mail, are part of the territory’s My Voice My Choice campaign, which began in 2011 “to empower youth to resist alcohol and drugs” but has since broadened to focus on mental wellness.

Youth aged 13-18, as well as youth-oriented organizations, can request boxes by contacting mha@gov.nt.ca.