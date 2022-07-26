Frank Channel incident ‘successfully resolved,’ RCMP say

RCMP say an incident that led police to temporarily urge people away from a bridge outside Behchokǫ̀ has now been “successfully resolved.”

Early on Monday evening, RCMP asked people to avoid the Frank Channel Bridge as multiple police, ambulance and fire vehicles had gathered. The highway across the bridge was reduced to one lane.

By 8:30pm, police said the incident had concluded.

“The RCMP would like to thank the Behchokǫ̀ fire and ambulance services, health centre and the public for their assistance. The bridge is now fully open to traffic,” police tweeted.