South SlaveTravel 'Large vehicle fire' closes Highway 3 near Fort Providence Published: July 26, 2022 at 10:30pm Ollie WilliamsJuly 26, 2022 Last modified: July 26, 2022 at 11:39pm Traffic backed up behind a vehicle fire south of the Deh Cho Bridge late on July 26, 2022. Photo: Supplied Highway 3 is closed between Fort Providence and the intersection with Highway 1 as emergency crews tackle a "large vehicle fire," RCMP said late on Tuesday. In a short statement shortly before 10:30pm, police said the fire was located five kilometres south of the Deh Cho Bridge. Construction has been taking place in that area all summer. RCMP said no injuries had so far been reported. "There is currently no timeline on when the highway will reopen, but motorists should expect a significant delay," police stated.