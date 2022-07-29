Hay River disaster assistance deadline is August 10

Residents who were affected by May’s flooding in Hay River have until August 10 to apply for disaster assistance through the GNWT.

The territory’s new disaster assistance program covers some costs for people who don’t have insurance or found the cost of repairs exceeded their insurance coverage.

First announced in the week after the flood, the program was then expanded to offer more coverage the following month.

Residents can apply if they experienced damage valued at more than $1,000. Non-profits and small businesses can apply if they incurred damage valued at more than $5,000, provided they meet a set of requirements.

A press release stated that applying by the deadline is “critical” so claims can be processed.

More: Visit the GNWT’s disaster assistance webpage

Registration forms can be found online and submitted via email.

Pathfinders – staff assigned to help residents navigate the system and complete the right paperwork – are available by phone at (867) 874-2193, by email or in person at the Maca office inside Hay River’s courthouse building.