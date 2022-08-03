New funding for NWT’s interpreters and translators

The NWT’s Indigenous-language interpreters and translators can now access up to $2,000 in new funding for training, software or other professional supports.

Between now and March 2023, eligible applicants can apply for a territorial government grant that helps cover tuition fees, books, computer software and training.

Each application can be worth up to $1,000. Interpreters and translators can each submit up to two applications. To apply, visit the GNWT’s website.

Education, culture and employment minister RJ Simpson said the grants were part of the territory’s efforts toward language revitalization.

Interpreters and translators “are essential to the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages,” Simpson stated.

Later this month, MLAs will hold meetings in three NWT communities in part to discuss how to promote, honour and protect the territory’s official languages.

In July, the federal government said the NWT will receive $17.7 million between 2021 and 2024 to support Indigenous languages.