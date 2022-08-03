NWT Arts Council extends search for four new members

The NWT Arts Council says it is still seeking four more individuals with experience in arts, culture, and heritage to join its board for a two-year term.

Council members are sought in the Dehcho, North Slave, South Slave and Tłı̨chǫ. The deadline for applications has been extended to September 15, though the term technically starts on September 1.

Board members are responsible for reviewing NWT Arts Council grants and recommending financial awards for projects to the territory’s culture minister.

More information and the application form can be found on the GNWT’s website.