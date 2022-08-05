Dehcho First Nations negotiations team to hold town hall

The Dehcho First Nations will hold a virtual town hall on August 9 to answer questions from community members and share plans for the coming year.

Panellists set to appear include Grand Chief Herb Norwegian and members of the Dehcho First Nations negotiations team.

In June, DFN lawyer Chris Reid announced at the Dehcho Annual Assembly that after years of deadlock, progress is finally being made toward settling the Dehcho claim.

For many, the word “claim” is synonymous with “land.” But folllowing the assembly, Reid told Cabin Radio land will not be the focus of negotiations in the immediate future.

“Yes, the Dehcho Process is finally resuming after years of delays and pauses due to various factors,” he said at the time.

“Lands and resources, however, will not be negotiated. The DFN have decided to address lands and resources through the enactment of a Dehcho Land Code, which will cover all land uses within the whole Dehcho Territory.”

The Zoom link for next week’s meeting, which will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, can be accessed via Facebook.