Extreme Duck Racing starts Monday, flights and cash up for grabs

Thousands of rubber ducks will take to the Cameron River Ramparts as Extreme Duck Racing returns this week to support good causes.

The fastest duck to swim the course will win its ticket-holder a round-trip WestJet flight for two between any destinations to which the airline has regularly scheduled flights.

Tickets were sold at race partner Canadian Tire Yellowknife throughout July. Proceeds go to Jumpstart and YK Cares.

Second and third place win $1,000 and $500 Canadian Tire gift vouchers respectively.

Races were recorded in early August once ticket sales concluded. The five heats that decide the semi-final line-ups will be broadcast on the Cabin Radio website and Facebook page at 7pm MT on Monday, August 15.

The top 10 ducks from each heat advance. The heats each contain more than 400 ducks. The semi-finals each involve 25 ducks fighting for five places, meaning the final features the lucky 10 who make it through.

The semi-finals will air at 7pm on Thursday, August 18, and the grand final is broadcast at 7pm MT on Sunday, August 21.