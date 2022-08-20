RCMP investigate ‘suspicious death’ of man in Yellowknife

An RCMP major crimes unit has been called in to investigate the death of a man at a downtown Yellowknife apartment building.

In a short news release, police said officers had discovered the man’s body after being called to the apartment building early on Saturday morning.

The building in question was not specified and no information about the man or the cause of death was given.

“The death is considered suspicious,” RCMP stated. A forensic identification unit has also been called to the scene.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” police said, appealing for anyone with information to contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

On social media, police stated residents should expect an “increased presence of uniform and plainclothes police officers in the area,” without specifying the precise area.