RCMP report two break-and-enters in downtown Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating two break-ins that occurred over the weekend at commercial properties downtown.

Police say they received a report around 8am on Saturday a window had been smashed and merchandise stolen from a business on 48 Street.

On Sunday at 7am, police say they received another report a window had been smashed at a business on 50 Avenue. No items appear to have been stolen.

RCMP did not indicate that the two incidents were connected.

Anyone with information about the break-ins are asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).