Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

Lawyer Sandra MacKenzie has taken over as the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s president, the organization said on Tuesday.

MacKenzie, a partner at Lawson Lundell, replaces Rob Warburton, who the chamber said “has taken a leave of absence from the board” after serving as president for just under a year.

Warburton is expected to run for city council when nominations open next month.

In a press release, the chamber said MacKenzie would provide “a valuable blend of community leadership, not-for-profit board experience and legal expertise.”

Melissa Syer, the chamber’s executive director, said MacKenzie had appeared “on myriad not-for-profit boards” and had business and law experience that would strengthen the organization’s governance, advocacy work and ability to support the city’s businesses.

In a statement, MacKenzie said she was “thrilled to be taking over from Rob and building on his successes.”

She added: “I look forward to connecting with our membership as we work to strengthen our business community.”