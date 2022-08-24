Folk on the Rocks launches artist-in-residency program

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks music festival is creating a residency program for a visiting artist to spend November in the city.

The application process began on Wednesday and closes on September 16. The chosen artist will play at least four shows in the NWT that month while working on collaborations and their own craft.

“The goal of this program is to create an opportunity for inspiration and discovery while exposing people to the beauty and lifestyle of the Northwest Territories,” the festival stated on Facebook.

“During their stay, the artist will have the chance to participate in northern culture while collaborating with northern musicians to enhance their practice.”

On its website, the festival states the program is open to songwriters or song creators “with professional practice at any stage in their career (established, mid-career, and emerging)” and in all musical genres.

Travel costs, performance fees of $1,500 per show, a per diem of $4,000 for the month and studio space are included.

While helping visiting artists develop their skills, Folk said the program would “introduce visiting artists to Yellowknife in a non-appropriative and respectful manner,” foster outreach activities that increase appreciation and understanding of the arts in the NWT, strengthen connections through collaboration and “provide Yellowknife with access and exposure to contemporary Canadian music.”

Exactly how artists who live in the territory will fit into the program was not immediately clear. On Facebook, Folk stated: “If you’re a local artist, stay tuned for more info on how to apply.”