Vehicle strikes downtown Yellowknife bank

Windows at Yellowknife’s Scotiabank were broken after a truck was seen to strike the building early on Monday morning.

A red pickup truck was seen to drive into the bank’s building shortly after 6am before eventually leaving the scene. One witness described hearing a loud crash before turning to see the vehicle slowly reverse away from the building.

By 6:45am, RCMP had arrived at the intersection.

A small amount of debris from the building lay in the road. Multiple windows at the bank were smashed and the facade had crumpled inward.

Franklin Avenue remained open to traffic as of 6:50am.