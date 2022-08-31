152-carat Gahcho Kué diamond to be sold next month

A 151.60-carat rough diamond from the Northwest Territories’ Gahcho Kué mine will go on sale in Antwerp in September.

Mountain Province Diamonds, which owns a 49-percent stake in Gahcho Kué and is selling the diamond in question, called it an “octahedron of exceptional clarity” in a news release.

The coloured gem is one of just under 100 “special rough diamonds” from the mine being sold from September 5-16 in Antwerp, the world’s diamond trading capital.

The diamond is one of the largest mined at Gahcho Kué, though several times smaller than the largest found in the territory to date, a 553-carat diamond unearthed at the Diavik mine several years ago.

Mountain Province’s vice-president of diamond marketing, Reid Mackie, said the diamond represented “a clear example of the Gahcho Kué mine’s ability to consistently recover high-quality gems of exceptionally large size.”