Get Active winter grants on offer for NWT communities

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association has reopened its Get Active grant program for the winter, offering three tiers of grants for physical activities in communities.

Applicants can receive up to $400 for equipment, up to $750 to host three community physical activities, and up to $1,000 to host three activities aimed at Elders.

“Organizations and community governments are encouraged to apply for grants to help their community members stay active by hosting recreation opportunities that are free and open to the public,” the associated stated.

“Grants can be used to rent facilities, purchase healthy snacks, pay for instructor fees and to get participants to and from the event.”

Grant applications opened on Thursday and will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis until October 14.