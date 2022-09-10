Nominations open for Inuvik by-election

The process of filling two empty seats on Inuvik’s town council has begun, with a by-election scheduled for October 17.

The two positions were previously occupied by Donovan Arey and Dez Loreen, who have since stepped down. The lone polling station on election day will be at the Midnight Sun Complex.

Nominations for candidates must be submitted by 3pm on September 19.

Inuvik’s last full election for mayor and council was held last year, with the next due in November 2024.

Residents can ensure they are eligible to vote by following instructions on the town’s website.