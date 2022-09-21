Fort Good Hope RCMP search for suspect with one dead and others hurt

A major crimes unit is arriving in Fort Good Hope after a “critical incident” late on Tuesday left one person dead and others injured. The suspect has not been found.

Police have yet to release any detail about what took place in the Sahtu community, though the CBC reported acting chief Lucy Jackson had stated three people, including two survivors, were the victims of stabbings.

Officers had initially urged residents to shelter in place on Tuesday evening as reinforcements were requested.

By 7:45am on Wednesday, RCMP said additional officers had arrived and the request to shelter in place had been lifted but residents should “remain vigilant.”

Major crimes officers, a dog unit, a forensics team and an emergency response team are all making their way to Fort Good Hope, RCMP stated in a news release.

“The RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who might have information regarding this incident or the possible location of the suspect,” said Supt Jeffrey Christie in a statement.

If you have information, police ask you to contact the community’s detachment at (867) 598-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

RCMP asked residents to “not share the locations and movements of our officers” as the police presence in Fort Good Hope increases.

What took place on Tuesday night is not clear. The person killed has not been publicly identified and the number of people injured has not been confirmed.

Community leaders could not be immediately reached early on Wednesday.

More follows.